OKC's Larry Bross is featured in national morning show segment
Larry Bross, director of City Care, hands a sack of groceries to a man in Oklahoma City during a grocery distribution in 2008. [Oklahoman Archives] Larry Bross, founder of City Care, was featured in a segment called "Hometown Heroes" today, July 4, on ABC's "Good Morning America."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radner Beaty is White Trash
|53 min
|Randee Trash
|3
|Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc
|Mon
|Sport
|5
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Mon
|The Green Watch Dog
|6
|My voter info
|Mon
|wise up
|3
|Touristy Things To Do In OKC
|Sat
|Wilshire Blvd
|1
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC