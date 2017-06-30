Listen: BRONCHO's summery new song 'Get in My Car'
The tune, which premiered at Stereogum , will have fans eager to hit the road with their windows rolled down and the volume cranked loud. BRONCHO has been touring in support of its third album, "Double Vanity," released in May. As previously reported, the band has been added to the calendar at the new Oklahoma City venue The Jones Assembly, 901 W Sheridan.
