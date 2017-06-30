Free dog and cat adoptions offered
The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Center, 2811 SE 29, will offer free adoptions of dogs and cats from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman Archives] The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Center is filled to capacity, and people looking for a new pet can take advantage.
