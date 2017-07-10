Fire reported Wednesday in Oklahoma City crematory
Around 4:36 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters arriving on the scene found a heavy fire at the Alpha and Omega Mortuary Services, 4040 N Stiles Ave, reports say. No one was inside when it happened and no one was injured.
