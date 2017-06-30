Essilor Acquires Team Effort Optical ...

Essilor Acquires Team Effort Optical Lab, Merges It With Duffens Lab

54 min ago Read more: Vision Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.- Essilor has acquired Team Effort Optical , a full-service independent optical laboratory based here. The terms of the transaction were not announced.

Oklahoma City, OK

