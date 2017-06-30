Electrical Issue Blamed For Fire That...

Electrical Issue Blamed For Fire That Destroyed SW Okc Home

Fire crews say an electrical issue is to blame for a fire that destroyed a home in SW Oklahoma City. When firefighters were called to the house near Southwest Grand and Robinson just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday, they saw flames shooting from the roof.

