Electrical Issue Blamed For Fire That Destroyed SW Okc Home
Fire crews say an electrical issue is to blame for a fire that destroyed a home in SW Oklahoma City. When firefighters were called to the house near Southwest Grand and Robinson just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday, they saw flames shooting from the roof.
