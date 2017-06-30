Democrat steps up to challenge Steve ...

Democrat steps up to challenge Steve Russell in central Oklahoma district

Horn, 41, announced Thursday that she will challenge U.S. Rep. Steve Russell, R-Oklahoma City, for his U.S. House seat in the state's 5th Congressional District. "I'm running for Congress because through my work in the public and private sector, I have learned you need innovative thinking to inspire change," Horn said in a news release.

Oklahoma City, OK

