Death of 4-month-old boy ruled homicide
The death of a four-month-old boy injured in a child abuse case in Oklahoma City in April, has been ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner, police report. Darren Cosby Jr., four-months-old, suffered injuries in the 14300 block of N Pennsylvania Ave. on April 1, police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|2 hr
|Ur stupid
|2
|Stylist Stacie Bivins
|3 hr
|I Hate Stacie
|1
|Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc
|14 hr
|Gremlin
|6
|Radner Beaty is White Trash
|Tue
|Randee Trash
|3
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Jul 3
|The Green Watch Dog
|6
|My voter info
|Jul 3
|wise up
|3
|Touristy Things To Do In OKC
|Jul 1
|Wilshire Blvd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC