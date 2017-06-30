Death of 4-month-old boy ruled homicide

Death of 4-month-old boy ruled homicide

The death of a four-month-old boy injured in a child abuse case in Oklahoma City in April, has been ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner, police report. Darren Cosby Jr., four-months-old, suffered injuries in the 14300 block of N Pennsylvania Ave. on April 1, police report.

