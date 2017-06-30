Crumbling Lone Star School in Oklahoma City has been out for 40 years.
A horse walks past long abandoned Lone Star School, on the southwest corner of E Hefner Road and N Eastern Avenue. [PHOTO BY PAUL HELLSTERN, THE OKLAHOMAN] Maybe it's because I went to school, K-12, surrounded by similar midcentury mundane architecture, but the abandoned Lone Star School in northeast Oklahoma City doesn't look old enough to me to be abandoned, let alone abandoned for so long.
