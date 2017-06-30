Crowne Plaza facing litigation by Oklahoma City over $67,000 in unpaid room taxes
Oklahoma City attorneys are preparing to file suit against owners of the Crowne Plaza hotel over $67,000 in unpaid room charges collected from guests. The pending litigation is timed just weeks after iBorrow, an online commercial lender, issued a news release announcing it approved a $12 million "refinance loan" for the hotel in preparation of a renovation and change in flag to a Wyndham hotel.
