Crowne Plaza facing litigation by Oklahoma City over $67,000 in unpaid room taxes

Oklahoma City attorneys are preparing to file suit against owners of the Crowne Plaza hotel over $67,000 in unpaid room charges collected from guests. The pending litigation is timed just weeks after iBorrow, an online commercial lender, issued a news release announcing it approved a $12 million "refinance loan" for the hotel in preparation of a renovation and change in flag to a Wyndham hotel.

