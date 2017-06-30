Core to Shore comes into focus: Plans for area of Oklahoma City have been fuzzy for years
Very little of this rendering created as part of the Core to Shore task force study a decade ago has much connection to the real transformation now underway in the area south of downtown. [Provided by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce] My latest story in Sunday's newspaper detailed developer Pat Salame's plans for nine square blocks in Core to Shore - another interesting piece about what was a blighted and forgotten mix of housing and warehouses south of downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radner Beaty is White Trash
|3 hr
|Randee Trash
|3
|Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc
|Mon
|Sport
|5
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Mon
|The Green Watch Dog
|6
|My voter info
|Mon
|wise up
|3
|Touristy Things To Do In OKC
|Jul 1
|Wilshire Blvd
|1
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jul 1
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jul 1
|Jamie Dundee
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC