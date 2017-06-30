Core to Shore comes into focus: Plans for area of Oklahoma City have been fuzzy for years

Very little of this rendering created as part of the Core to Shore task force study a decade ago has much connection to the real transformation now underway in the area south of downtown. [Provided by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce] My latest story in Sunday's newspaper detailed developer Pat Salame's plans for nine square blocks in Core to Shore - another interesting piece about what was a blighted and forgotten mix of housing and warehouses south of downtown.

