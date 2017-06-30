Comments
A Republican state senator from Oklahoma is accused of forcefully grabbing an Uber driver and kissing her neck while she drove him to a hotel, a law enforcement official confirmed on Thursday. The driver reported the incident to Oklahoma City police June 28, two days after she says it happened, by flagging down a police officer at a convenience store a few blocks from the state Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antiquities Expert Says Hobby Lobby Should've K...
|1 hr
|vanquished
|1
|Stylist Stacie Bivins
|20 hr
|I Hate Stacie
|2
|Daniel Holtzclaw Maintains DNA Evidence Was Flawed
|21 hr
|awed
|1
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Wed
|Ur stupid
|2
|Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc
|Wed
|Gremlin
|6
|Radner Beaty is White Trash
|Jul 4
|Randee Trash
|3
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Jul 3
|The Green Watch Dog
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC