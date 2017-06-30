Changes to Oklahoma City dangerous do...

Changes to Oklahoma City dangerous dog ordinance passed Wednesday

Oklahoma City council members amended a city ordinance Wednesday to redefine when a dog is to be considered dangerous and menacing in response to an April dog attack that left a northwest Oklahoma City woman dead. The city ordinance changes - set to take effect 30 days after the council's decision - passed unanimously and without protest.

