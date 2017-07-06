Assault and battery on an off-duty police officer at NW Okc Walmart
Oklahoma City-Three suspects have been arrested for assaulting an off-duty Lincoln County deputy at a northwest Oklahoma Walmart. Police say the three suspects were causing a scene and throwing objects inside the store and were asked to leave.
