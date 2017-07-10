7 Oklahoma City officers to go on lea...

7 Oklahoma City officers to go on leave after fatal shooting

1 hr ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police say seven officers will be placed on paid leave after the fatal shooting of a man who reportedly opened fire on the officers. Officer Megan Morgan says the man died after being shot by police at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday inside a home in southwest Oklahoma City.

