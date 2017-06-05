Women pistol-whipped, robbed at Oklah...

Women pistol-whipped, robbed at Oklahoma City home

Police responded to a burglary early Friday morning in which two women were pistol-whipped and robbed at their home. When police arrived on the scene, they found two women bleeding from head injuries and a thoroughly ransacked house at 5000 Creekwood Drive.

