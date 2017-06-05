Women pistol-whipped, robbed at Oklahoma City home
Police responded to a burglary early Friday morning in which two women were pistol-whipped and robbed at their home. When police arrived on the scene, they found two women bleeding from head injuries and a thoroughly ransacked house at 5000 Creekwood Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|13 hr
|Boot
|5
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|23 hr
|D C Burns White
|2
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Mon
|Creeps
|15
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Mon
|okimar
|38
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Jun 4
|rogerebert
|8
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 4
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Jun 4
|duh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC