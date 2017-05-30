Woman Arrested For Arson Following NW Okc Apartment Fire
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, crews were called to the Copper Ridge Apartments just before 11:00 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters reported visible flames from a downstairs window.
