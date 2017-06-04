What to do in Oklahoma on June 4, 2017: See Julianne and Derek...
Julianne and Derek Hough are bringing their "Move - Beyond - Live on Tour" tonight to Civic Center Music Hall. Photo provided Singing-and-dancing siblings Julianne and Derek Hough bring their "Move - Beyond - Live on Tour" to Oklahoma City at 7 tonight for a performance at Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N Walker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|2 hr
|Dump The Dumpster
|36
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|20 hr
|rogerebert
|8
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|21 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua...
|Sun
|duh
|1
|Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In...
|May 29
|notsweets
|7
|Harrah Middle School Students Taken To Hospital... (Feb '11)
|May 29
|87ttyum
|8
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|May 29
|Jamie Dundee
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC