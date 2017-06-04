What to do in Oklahoma on June 4, 201...

What to do in Oklahoma on June 4, 2017: See Julianne and Derek...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Julianne and Derek Hough are bringing their "Move - Beyond - Live on Tour" tonight to Civic Center Music Hall. Photo provided Singing-and-dancing siblings Julianne and Derek Hough bring their "Move - Beyond - Live on Tour" to Oklahoma City at 7 tonight for a performance at Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N Walker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? 2 hr Dump The Dumpster 36
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... 20 hr rogerebert 8
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI 21 hr Jamie Dundee 3
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Sun duh 1
News Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In... May 29 notsweets 7
News Harrah Middle School Students Taken To Hospital... (Feb '11) May 29 87ttyum 8
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho May 29 Jamie Dundee 12
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,530,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC