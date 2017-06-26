What to do in Oklahoma on June 26, 2017: Check out the Prix de West...

Artist T. Allen Lawson is the winner of both the 2017 Robert Lougheed Memorial Award and Prix de West Purchase Award for his painting "The Nursery Tree" at the Prix de West event at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman View work by some of the most acclaimed Western artists in the country at the 45th Annual Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale, on view through Aug. 6 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, 1700 NE 63. The Prix de West is the museum's largest annual fundraiser and features more than 300 Western paintings and sculptures by the nation's finest contemporary artists.

