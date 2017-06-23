What to do in Oklahoma on June 23, 20...

What to do in Oklahoma on June 23, 2017: Check out the final weekend...

Jodi Nestander stars as Kate and Sean Eckart as Petruchio in Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park's new production of "The Taming of the Shrew." Photo provided See the final performances of Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park's "The Taming of the Shrew" at 8 p.m. today and Saturday at the Myriad Botanical Gardens Water Stage, 301 W Reno Ave. Since the play is still dealing with relevant issues, director Caprice Woosley said in an interview that she decided to set her version in the present day, but with a few intriguing twists.

