What to do in Oklahoma on June, 22, 2017: See work by Oklahoma City...

Local artists who are experiencing homelessness will display their work from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Homeless Alliance, 1724 NW 4. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Image provided Local artists who are experiencing homelessness will display their work from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Homeless Alliance, 1724 NW 4. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

