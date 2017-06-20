What to do in Oklahoma on June 20, 20...

What to do in Oklahoma on June 20, 2017: Hear Collective Soul and Our ...

Hear multiplatinum-selling, Atlanta-based alternative rock band Collective Soul and Canadian rockers Our Lady Peace at 7 tonight at Oklahoma City's venerable Zoo Amphitheatre, 2101 NE 50. Brandy McDonnell, also known by her initials BAM, writes stories and reviews on movies, music, the arts and other aspects of entertainment.

