What to do in Oklahoma on June 14, 2017: Hear the Sugar Free Allstars ...
The Sugar Free Allstars will perform three free, family-friendly concerts today at two branches of the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Library System: at 10 and 11 a.m. in the 46th Star Room at the Ronald J. Norick Downtown Library, 300 Park Ave., and at 2 p.m. in Meeting Room A at the Warr Acres Library, 5901 NW 63. As previously reported, the kindie rock duo is playing through Saturday on its 10th anniversary tour of the Metro Library System. In 2007, singer-songwriter and keyboardist Chris "Boom!" Wiser received a phone call from the Arts Council Oklahoma City asking if the Sugar Free Allstars would be interested in playing a tour of the library system.
