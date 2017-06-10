What to do in Oklahoma on June 10, 2017: Hear Malcolm Holcombe at the Blue Door
The esteemed troubadour will perform at 8 tonight at Oklahoma City's Blue Door, 2805 N McKinley. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.bluedoorokc.com .
