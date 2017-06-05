Watch: Oklahoma City duo doubleVee takes flight in video for 'Frucus Minus (The Flycatcher)'

Oklahoma City duo doubleVee has released another vivid and intriguing music video from their new album "The Moonlit Fables of Jack the Rider." doubleVee - former Starlight Mints frontman Allan Vest and producer Barb Vest - literally takes flight in a North American T-6 Texan aircraft in the bright and zesty clip for "Frucus Minus ," which co-stars a charming little girl named Parker Hendrix.

