Video: Tower Theatre to celebrate 80th birthday with free outdoor screening of 'The Sound of Music'

To celebrate Tower Theatre's 80th birthday, a new generation of movie fans will get to see the classic film "The Sound of Music" during a free outdoor screening July in the parking lot directly across from the marquee, 425 NW 23. The showing of the Academy Award-winning movie musical, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, will begin at dusk. Families are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.

