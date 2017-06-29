Video: Tower Theatre to celebrate 80th birthday with free outdoor screening of 'The Sound of Music'
To celebrate Tower Theatre's 80th birthday, a new generation of movie fans will get to see the classic film "The Sound of Music" during a free outdoor screening July in the parking lot directly across from the marquee, 425 NW 23. The showing of the Academy Award-winning movie musical, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, will begin at dusk. Families are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|18 hr
|7steps2hellKey
|3
|3 Suspects Connected to Robbery Ring (Jan '09)
|Jun 27
|dkt1961
|144
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Jun 26
|soundsokay
|1
|Del City kids that murder (Mar '07)
|Jun 24
|DC 07 Grad
|98
|Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of...
|Jun 24
|WOW
|1
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|Jun 24
|Bishop Caractor
|484
|Dark.
|Jun 23
|big Aj okc
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC