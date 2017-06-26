Video: St. Paul & The Broken Bones to play fall show at Oklahoma City's The Jones Assembly
Southern rock and soul ensemble St. Paul & The Broken Bones will play an Oct. 13 concert at Oklahoma City's newly renovated The Jones Assembly. Photo provided Southern rock and soul ensemble St. Paul & The Broken Bones will play an Oct. 13 concert at Oklahoma City's newly renovated The Jones Assembly, a 20,000 square-foot downtown dining and entertainment destination opening this summer at 901 W Sheridan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|21 hr
|soundsokay
|1
|Del City kids that murder (Mar '07)
|Sat
|DC 07 Grad
|98
|Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of...
|Jun 24
|WOW
|1
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|Jun 24
|Bishop Caractor
|484
|Dark.
|Jun 23
|big Aj okc
|3
|Black gangs
|Jun 23
|okcnow
|4
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Jun 23
|Abc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC