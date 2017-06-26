Video: St. Paul & The Broken Bones to play fall show at Oklahoma City's The Jones Assembly

Southern rock and soul ensemble St. Paul & The Broken Bones will play an Oct. 13 concert at Oklahoma City's newly renovated The Jones Assembly. Photo provided Southern rock and soul ensemble St. Paul & The Broken Bones will play an Oct. 13 concert at Oklahoma City's newly renovated The Jones Assembly, a 20,000 square-foot downtown dining and entertainment destination opening this summer at 901 W Sheridan.

