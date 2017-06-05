Video: Oklahoma-made horror film 'Gremlin' to get summer VOD release, ...

Video: Oklahoma-made horror film 'Gre...

Oklahoma-made horror film 'Gremlin' to get summer VOD release

Oklahoma filmmaker Ryan Bellgardt is following up on his 2013 sci-fi horror film "Army of Frankensteins" with the creature feature "Gremlin." Poster image provided As previously reported , "Gremlin" is the latest feature from Edmond filmmaker Ryan Bellgardt, the writer and director of the well-received 2013 sci-fi horror adventure "Army of Frankensteins," which follows a young man who travels back in time and finds himself embroiled in the Civil War with, yes, an army of Frankensteins.

