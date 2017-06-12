Video: Oklahoma director Kyle Roberts taking short film 'The...
Roberts, director of the feature film "The Posthuman Project," which screened at the San Diego Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival in 2014, and the short film "Heroes of the Realm," which made the trip in 2016, is heading back to Southern California with his latest film, "The Bulleteers." In the film, when a quirky but deadly outlaw returns to town, it's up to a masked hero to gather a group of misfits to save the townspeople from the wrath of ... Todd? "I have a 4-year-old at home, so I really wanted to create a fun cross-genre Western that highlighted powerful female roles, while also not taking itself too seriously.
