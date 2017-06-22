Video: Oklahoma City Museum of Art prepares for 'Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic,' opening this wee...
Kehinde Wiley's 2008 painting "Ibrahim Sacko" will be featured in the special exhibition "Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic." The Oklahoma City Museum of Art will be the final stop of the exhibit.
