Video of Gabriella's Italian Grill burglary released by Oklahoma City police

The video shows a burglary at Gabriella's Italian Grill, 1226 NE 63, at 2:25 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Anyone with information on the case can call Crime Stoppers at 235-7300 or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.

