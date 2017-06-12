Video: 82-year-old Oklahoma City sing...

Video: 82-year-old Oklahoma City singer Joan Colee performs on 'America's Got Talent'

Feisty 82-year-old singer Joan Colee, of Oklahoma City, performed and professed her love for cranky judge Simon Cowell on Tuesday's episode of "America's Got Talent." Colee crooned the standard "You Make Me Feel So Young" as a kind of serenade for the British curmudgeon, who is apparently quite a draw for some of the ladies who compete on the TV talent show.

