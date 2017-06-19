Union City Police Officer's Son Wakes...

Union City Police Officer's Son Wakes From Coma

23 hrs ago

On Saturday morning, Officer James Hall said his son, 15-year-old Jake, woke up from a state of coma. Doctors and nurses successfully removed the tubes and lines.

