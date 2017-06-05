Triana Browne Crowned Miss Oklahoma 2017
Triana Browne was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2017 at the Mabee Center in Tulsa over the weekend. She graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2016 and also ran cross country and track while at the school.
