The Morning Brew: Missing U.S. sailors found in flooded compartments
"A significant portion of the crew was sleeping" when the destroyer collided with the Philippine-flagged container ship, destroying the commander's cabin, he said. Matt Dinger was born and raised in Oklahoma City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|21 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Jun 14
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Jun 9
|D C Burns White
|4
|Black gangs
|Jun 9
|bomac
|2
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|Jun 9
|bomac
|43
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Jun 8
|Jamie Dundee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC