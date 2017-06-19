The Latest: Mayors focus on bipartisa...

The Latest: Mayors focus on bipartisan, local leadership

U.S. mayors meeting in Florida are urging bipartisan, local leadership at a time when many are pushing back against Trump administration policies on climate change and immigration. The U.S. Conference of Mayors opened its annual meeting Friday in Miami Beach for the leaders of cities with populations of 30,000 or more.

