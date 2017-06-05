SW Okc Electronics Store Manager Reca...

SW Okc Electronics Store Manager Recalls Armed Robbery

13 hrs ago

Oklahoma City police need help identifying two armed and masked men who robbed the CDR Electronic store located near I-240 in southwest Oklahoma City. Joshua Harrison, CDR Electronics assistant store manager was on-duty the evening of May 31. Harrison said the robbers entered the store wearing masks and carrying handguns between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., near the closing time.

