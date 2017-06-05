SW Okc Electronics Store Manager Recalls Armed Robbery

Oklahoma City police need help identifying two armed and masked men who robbed the CDR Electronic store located near I-240 in southwest Oklahoma City. Joshua Harrison, CDR Electronics assistant store manager was on-duty the evening of May 31. Harrison said the robbers entered the store wearing masks and carrying handguns between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., near the closing time.

