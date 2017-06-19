Suspended Sooners safety Will Sunderland charged with felony burglary
The charge is likely related to the same case that spawned Sunderland's misdemeanor charge from earlier in the week. The Midwest City alum was charged with concealing stolen property in Oklahoma City after allegedly selling a pair of video game systems and peripherals at CDR Electronics for $499.50.
