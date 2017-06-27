Suspended OU football player Sunderland turns himself in
Will Sunderland is indefinitely suspended after being charged with a misdemeanor, but an imminent felony charge may complicate his future at Oklahoma. [PHOTO BY STEVE GOOCH/The Oklahoman] Sunderland was charged with second degree burglary, a felony, in Cleveland County for allegedly taking a pair of video game systems and peripherals from the room of two freshman baseball players March 15. Sunderland was also charged with misdemeanor concealing stolen property in Oklahoma County after allegedly selling the electronics at an Oklahoma City store for $499.50.
