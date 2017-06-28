Surveillance video released of vandals inside Oklahoma City elementary school
"On Friday night, North Highland Elementary was vandalized and sustained significant damage to a large part of the building, particularly the office spaces, hallways, classrooms and the showcase area where windows were smashed, school equipment was destroyed and paint was thrown on walls. District teams are now working around the clock to assess the damage, catalog items believed to have been stolen and secure the facility from further harm.
