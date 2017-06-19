Surveillance Footage Shows Stabbing Outside OKC Strip Club
Police are on the lookout for suspects involved in a knife attack outside of an Oklahoma City strip club in early June. Surveillance footage of the attack, in the parking lot of Night Trips, located near Vermont Ave. and Reno Ave., was just released on Monday.
