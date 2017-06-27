Sunny, high near 93 Wednesday in Oklahoma City

Sunny skies are ahead Wednesday in Oklahoma City with a high temperature near 93 degrees, the National Weather Service reports: Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 93. South wind 9 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 21 mph. Wednesday night: Mostly clear with a low around 73. South wind 11 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

