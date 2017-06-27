Sunny, high near 93 Wednesday in Oklahoma City
Sunny skies are ahead Wednesday in Oklahoma City with a high temperature near 93 degrees, the National Weather Service reports: Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 93. South wind 9 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 21 mph. Wednesday night: Mostly clear with a low around 73. South wind 11 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|32 min
|7steps2hellKey
|3
|3 Suspects Connected to Robbery Ring (Jan '09)
|Tue
|dkt1961
|144
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Jun 26
|soundsokay
|1
|Del City kids that murder (Mar '07)
|Jun 24
|DC 07 Grad
|98
|Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of...
|Jun 24
|WOW
|1
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|Jun 24
|Bishop Caractor
|484
|Dark.
|Jun 23
|big Aj okc
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC