Sugar Free Allstars launch 10th anniv...

Sugar Free Allstars launch 10th anniversary Oklahoma City Metropolitan Library System tour Monday

The Sugar Free Allstars will play 20 free shows at 18 different area libraries Monday through June 17 during their 10th anniversary tour of the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Library System. In 2007, singer-songwriter and keyboardist Chris "Boom!" Wiser received a phone call from the Arts Council of Oklahoma City asking if the Sugar Free Allstars would be interested in playing a tour of the library system.

