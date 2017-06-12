Silver Alert Issued For 85-Year-Old Metro Man

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a man, last seen driving away from a home in northwest Oklahoma City, Saturday morning. Oklahoma City Police say 85-year-old William York was reported missing from his home in the 2800 block of N. Harvard Ave, near NW 26th St. and N. Ann Arbor Ave., around 10:30 a.m. York was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants and might be driving a tan Ford F-150 pickup with Oklahoma license plate number CHW080 .

