Silver Alert Issued For 85-Year-Old M...

Silver Alert Issued For 85-Year-Old Metro Man

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a man, last seen driving away from a home in northwest Oklahoma City, Saturday morning. Oklahoma City Police say 85-year-old William York was reported missing from his home in the 2800 block of N. Harvard Ave, near NW 26th St. and N. Ann Arbor Ave., around 10:30 a.m. York was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants and might be driving a tan Ford F-150 pickup with Oklahoma license plate number CHW080 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pain Meds Available 8 min lexis 1
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet Jun 14 Jamie Dundee 3
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI Jun 14 Jamie Dundee 4
News 15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09) Jun 14 KnockleHeadPanHead 126
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future Jun 9 D C Burns White 4
Black gangs Jun 9 bomac 2
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? Jun 9 bomac 43
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,853,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC