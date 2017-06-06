Sign stolen from Owl Court motel in Oklahoma City
An old sign at the historic but long-closed Owl Court motel in Oklahoma City was stolen between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. Owner John Dunning, who bought the property at 742 W. Britton Road about 12 years ago with plans to eventually restore it, said the sign probably is worth $800 to $1,000, he told KWTV .
