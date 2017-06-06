Sign stolen from Owl Court motel in O...

Sign stolen from Owl Court motel in Oklahoma City

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Route 66 News

An old sign at the historic but long-closed Owl Court motel in Oklahoma City was stolen between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. Owner John Dunning, who bought the property at 742 W. Britton Road about 12 years ago with plans to eventually restore it, said the sign probably is worth $800 to $1,000, he told KWTV .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16) 9 hr Boot 5
Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet 18 hr D C Burns White 2
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 20 hr Creeps 15
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? Mon okimar 38
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Jun 4 rogerebert 8
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI Jun 4 Jamie Dundee 3
News Immigrant students celebrate high school gradua... Jun 4 duh 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC