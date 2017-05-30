Several small earthquakes recorded ac...

Several small earthquakes recorded across Oklahoma

The U.S. Geological Survey says a dozen small earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma during the past few days. The largest quake recorded by the agency was magnitude 3.1 near the town of Lamont, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City.

