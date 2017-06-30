Search ends of Oklahoma property in d...

Search ends of Oklahoma property in decades-old cold case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney told The Duncan Banner the search ended Wednesday at a home in Loco for clues about the 1986 disappearance of 40-year-old Frankie "Bonnie" Duvall. Duvall lived in the house about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City with her husband and is the last place she was known to be alive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Touristy Things To Do In OKC 35 min Wilshire Blvd 1
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 3 hr Jamie Dundee 14
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 3 hr Jamie Dundee 8
News Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ... Jun 29 7steps2hellKey 3
News 3 Suspects Connected to Robbery Ring (Jan '09) Jun 27 dkt1961 144
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Jun 26 soundsokay 1
Del City kids that murder (Mar '07) Jun 24 DC 07 Grad 98
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Tornado
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,804 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC