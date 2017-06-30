Search ends of Oklahoma property in decades-old cold case
Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney told The Duncan Banner the search ended Wednesday at a home in Loco for clues about the 1986 disappearance of 40-year-old Frankie "Bonnie" Duvall. Duvall lived in the house about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City with her husband and is the last place she was known to be alive.
