Search and rescue dog for the Oklahoma City Fire Department celebrates retirement
Jagger's handler, OKCFD Lieutenant Jason Smith, said it's now time for the 11-year-old dog to "enjoy life."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Suspects Connected to Robbery Ring (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|dkt1961
|144
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Mon
|soundsokay
|1
|Del City kids that murder (Mar '07)
|Jun 24
|DC 07 Grad
|98
|Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of...
|Jun 24
|WOW
|1
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|Jun 24
|Bishop Caractor
|484
|Dark.
|Jun 23
|big Aj okc
|3
|Black gangs
|Jun 23
|okcnow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC