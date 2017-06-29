Scissortail Park is name given to downtown Oklahoma City's MAPS 3 park
Children spelled out the name chosen for Oklahoma City's MAPS 3 downtown park at a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday morning. [The Oklahoman file] Children wearing white T-shirts, each with a letter, lined up to spell out the name before dozens of elected and civic leaders, and others, gathered at the foot of Skydance bridge for the groundbreaking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|14 hr
|7steps2hellKey
|3
|3 Suspects Connected to Robbery Ring (Jan '09)
|Tue
|dkt1961
|144
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|Jun 26
|soundsokay
|1
|Del City kids that murder (Mar '07)
|Jun 24
|DC 07 Grad
|98
|Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of...
|Jun 24
|WOW
|1
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|Jun 24
|Bishop Caractor
|484
|Dark.
|Jun 23
|big Aj okc
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC