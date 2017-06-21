Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma ki...

Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma kicks off fan drive

51 min ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The Salvation Army is searching for help to restock its supply of fans to help those in need to battle the summer heat. Last year the Salvation Army helped over 1,500 citizens in the Oklahoma City area who were in need of cool air.

