Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma kicks off fan drive
The Salvation Army is searching for help to restock its supply of fans to help those in need to battle the summer heat. Last year the Salvation Army helped over 1,500 citizens in the Oklahoma City area who were in need of cool air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dark.
|Tue
|MsNemo
|2
|Dark connect
|Tue
|MsNemo
|1
|Black gangs
|Tue
|The Green Watch Dog
|3
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Jun 19
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Jun 14
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Jun 9
|D C Burns White
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC